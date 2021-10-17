Work picks up pace on heritage park near Red Fort

The heritage park being built by the North MCD on a 1.75-acre plot facing two historical monuments — Red Fort and Jama Masjid – is likely to be completed soon.

The project costing over Rs 4.7 crore was conceived two years ago, and funds were allocated by the civic body and through MPLAD. However, the pandemic led to delays, said a senior North MCD official.

The first part will have an entrance plaza, a sunken sitting area, landscaped courts, an amphitheatre, fountain, and a stage. The first part will have an entrance plaza, a sunken sitting area, landscaped courts, an amphitheatre, fountain, and a stage.

Vice-chairperson of Gandhi Smriti Vijay Goel, whose MPLAD funds were used for the project, visited the site along with officials on Saturday and said, “I had been pushing for the project for a long time but due to bureaucratic delays and slow progress, work was halted. Now, we are hopeful of finishing it in six months.”

The second section will have a lawn covered with interlocking tiles as well as indigenous trees that will be planted. The second section will have a lawn covered with interlocking tiles as well as indigenous trees that will be planted.

Located near Parade ground, the park is divided into two parts, measuring approximately 5,000 sqm and 2,000 sqm. The first part will have an entrance plaza, a sunken sitting area, landscaped courts, an amphitheatre, fountain, and a stage. The second section will have a lawn covered with interlocking tiles as well as indigenous trees that will be planted.

According to former North MCD mayor Jai Prakash, levelling of the plot is complete. “The 400m boundary wall is being constructed with RCC pillars and bricks, with finishing touches to be done with mehrab made of red stone and decorative stone jalis,” he said.

The next stage is plantation, which will be started soon. The next stage is plantation, which will be started soon.

Stones are being placed – white and red sandstone, marble, Dholpur stone – which are similar to those at Red Fort to give it a heritage look, added Prakash. The next stage is plantation, which will be started soon, he said.

A senior official once completed, the park will be an added attraction for tourists visiting Jama Masjid and Red Fort. “There are plans for a sound and light show in the future. There are also plans to install lamp posts with a specially designed heritage look,” he added.