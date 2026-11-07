In first, 50% WFH rule enforced in Gurugram private offices, two law firms get notice

In an unprecedented action, the Gurugram district administration has served show-cause notices on several private commercial establishments in the city for alleged “violation of the directions restricting physical attendance of employees to 50%” to reduce regional air pollution.

Among the establishments to whom the notices have been issued are at least two prominent corporate law firms with offices on Golf Course Road (GCR).

The mandatory 50 per cent work-from-home (WFH) order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram on November 3 following directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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The show-cause notices, which have been accessed by The Indian Express, were issued on November 5 by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, after surprise on-site inspections.