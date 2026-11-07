In first, 50% WFH rule enforced in Gurugram private offices, two law firms get notice

Among the establishments to whom the notices have been issued are at least two prominent corporate law firms with offices on Golf Course Road (GCR).

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
3 min readGurugramUpdated: Nov 7, 2026 04:31 AM IST
GRAP-III imposed in NCR, Delhi Air Quality Index, delhi aqi, Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, air pollution, air pollution level, Delhi severe air quality, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsPeople walk at Kartavya Path amid poor air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) around India Gate stands at 335, categorised as 'Very Poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
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In an unprecedented action, the Gurugram district administration has served show-cause notices on several private commercial establishments in the city for alleged “violation of the directions restricting physical attendance of employees to 50%” to reduce regional air pollution.

Among the establishments to whom the notices have been issued are at least two prominent corporate law firms with offices on Golf Course Road (GCR).

The mandatory 50 per cent work-from-home (WFH) order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram on November 3 following directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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The show-cause notices, which have been accessed by The Indian Express, were issued on November 5 by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, after surprise on-site inspections.

According to the notices, the inspectors discovered that physical attendance at the offices of both law firms – Trilegal and JSA Advocates & Solicitors, which have their offices on the same premises in Gurugram’s Sector 42 – exceeded the cap set under the anti-pollution directives.

The Indian Express reached out to both firms for their comments, but did not get a response till the time of going to print.

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According to the notices, the inspectors found “approximately 87” and “approximately 160” employees at the two offices, whose “total staff strength” were 117 and 262 respectively.

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Thus, the number of employees in both offices was “in excess of the permissible limit of 50%, thereby indicating non-compliance with the…directions” issued by the administration, the notices said.

The SDM’s office directed the managements of both law firms to submit written explanations along with supporting documents within 24 hours. The required submissions include actual staff strength, biometric and attendance records for the day of inspection, roster schedules, and details of personnel permitted to work remotely.

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The orders warned that failure to furnish a satisfactory response within the stipulated window would invite proceedings under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021 (CAQM Act).

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh had directed on November 3 that all private establishments must restrict physical staff presence to 50 per cent between November 5 and November 20.

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“Directions issued by the CAQM to mitigate air pollution must be followed in letter and spirit,” Deputy Commissioner Singh said on Friday. “Teams across all subdivisions are monitoring institutions and private units, and notices will continue to be issued to any violators.”

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Sources in the district administration said this is the first time that corporate offices across the district have been issued show-cause notices for violating anti-pollution work-from-home rules.

Officials said teams are carrying out surprise inspections based on public complaints flagging non-compliant workplaces on social media, where employees and residents have been tagging the Deputy Commissioner.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers so... Read More

 

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