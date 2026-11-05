50% WFH cap kicks in today, Gurugram firms expand hybrid work

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers so... Read More
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Offices across Gurugram are changing their roster ahead of a 15-day mandatory 50% cap on physical attendance from Thursday. While some companies are extending existing work from home (WFH) options to more employees, others are yet to put formal rosters in place.
At a prominent insurance technology firm, the existing hybrid working arrangement is being expanded to cover most employees. An employee said junior staff already had the option of working from home a few days a week. The company is now extending this to other employees and lifting its existing limit of two to three WFH days per week.
However, the employee said the company had not issued a separate email or held discussions on a formal roster to ensure that only half the workforce attends the office on any given day.
The changes come ahead of a November 5-20 restriction ordered by the Commission for Air Quality in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM).
Following an October 30 announcement by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the CAQM directed government and private offices in Delhi and NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar to limit physical attendance to 50% from November 5 to 20, with the remaining employees working from home.
The measure is part of a wider effort to curb air pollution, with the CAQM also imposing restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across NCR during the same period.
Government offices in Gurugram, meanwhile, appear to be taking a different approach.
A senior district administration official said the 50% cap was being implemented mainly in administrative offices with a large number of subordinate staff. At the Mini Secretariat, most employees are expected to continue working from the office unless they specifically request permission to work remotely.
As per the district administration’s order, heads of offices have been asked to prepare attendance rosters and keep them available for inspection. Essential services and industrial establishments where work from home is not feasible are exempt.
The district administration has assigned Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil), the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the Deputy Labour Commissioner to conduct daily inspections. Establishments violating the attendance restrictions can face action under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021.