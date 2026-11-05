50% WFH cap kicks in today, Gurugram firms expand hybrid work

Offices across Gurugram are changing their roster ahead of a 15-day mandatory 50% cap on physical attendance from Thursday. While some companies are extending existing work from home (WFH) options to more employees, others are yet to put formal rosters in place.

At a prominent insurance technology firm, the existing hybrid working arrangement is being expanded to cover most employees. An employee said junior staff already had the option of working from home a few days a week. The company is now extending this to other employees and lifting its existing limit of two to three WFH days per week.

However, the employee said the company had not issued a separate email or held discussions on a formal roster to ensure that only half the workforce attends the office on any given day.