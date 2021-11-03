Work for Vice-President enclave begins

On Tuesday, Jharkhand-based infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Vice-President enclave.

According to the bid documents reviewed, Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd quoted around Rs 206 crore, 3.52 % lower than the estimated cost.

Other bidders included SAM India Builtwell Private Limited, Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dee Vee Projects Limited, PSP projects Ltd and Ahluwalia contracts limited.

The bid documents show that the five other construction firms quoted bid amounts higher — between 2.80 per cent to 25.57 per cent — than the estimated cost.

While SAM India Builtwell Private Limited quoted around Rs 220 crore, Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd submitted a bid amount of Rs 268 crore, which was 25.57 crore more than the estimated cost, the documents showed.

The bid documents also highlighted the need to adhere to security protocols as the site is adjacent to the existing North Block and near Rashtrapati Bhawan.