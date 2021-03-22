Work for people, earn their support: Rajnath to Delhi BJP

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday asked BJP leaders to strengthen the organisation in the national capital to perform well in future elections, senior leaders at the meeting said.

Singh was speaking to party workers during the two-day executive committee meeting of the Delhi BJP, which concluded at West Delhi’s Majra Dabas. “He told party workers to think beyond position and influence and work for the people,” said a senior leader.

The meeting, which comes weeks after the party’s drubbing in the MCD bypolls, was held to discuss future strategy. Singh exhorted party workers to take up people’s work to ensure their support, the leader said.

The minister also reminisced about his work for the Jan Sangh and told workers that Delhi has been his “work field” since then. “It is the hard and dedicated work of the Jan Sangh and BJP workers from 1951 to 2014 that the country’s politics after 2014 is now centered on the BJP,” Singh said.

Reminding workers that politics is a “sacred word, which means to give a clean and efficient administration”, he said that from 1947-1997 and 2004-2014, successive governments had indulged in corruption and gave the word a bad name.

“But the Narendra Modi government is working in a transparent manner so that the word politics regains its respect,” he said, pushing party workers to focus on value-based politics.

He said it was regrettable that the Kejriwal government in Delhi has stalled implementation of various central schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, “thereby depriving lakhs of Delhiites their benefits”.

He also asked party workers to launch an awareness campaign about this.

Speaking at the event, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also targetted the AAP government and accused it of trying to highjack central schemes. He pointed to the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, alleging the Kejriwal government tried to “label” it as its own.