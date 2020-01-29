‘Won’t let Delhi become Syria’: BJP national secy on Shaheen Bagh

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, primarily women, have been staging a peaceful sit-in since the mid of December. (Express photo) The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, primarily women, have been staging a peaceful sit-in since the mid of December. (Express photo)

As the Delhi Assembly elections come closer, the BJP is doubling down with its attacks on Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens have been on for over a month now.

On Wednesday, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said no one would be allowed to turn “Delhi into Syria”.

We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here,where women and kids are used. They are trying to create fear in the minds of people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen.(We will not let Delhi burn).#ShaheenBaghKaSach — Tarun Chugh (@tarunchughbjp) January 29, 2020

“We will not let Delhi become Syria and allow them to run an ISIS-like module here, where women and kids are used. They are trying to create fear in the minds of people of Delhi by blocking the main route. We will not let this happen. (We will not let Delhi burn). #ShaheenBaghKaSach,” Chugh tweeted.

Before this, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had said those protesting at Shaheen Bagh “can enter homes and rape our sisters are daughters”.

“People of Delhi know that the incident that had happened in Kashmir, the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. Similar incidents continued to happen in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, a similar situation has arisen at a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh). Lakhs of people gather there. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. There’s time today, Modiji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow… People are safe until Narendra Modi is the prime Minister. If someone else takes charge, nobody will feel safe here,” Verma said on Tuesday, earning himself a showcause notice from the Election Commission, and removal from BJP’s list of star campaigners.

Shaheen Bagh has found mention in the poll speeches of Home Minister Amit Shah too, who at a rally asked people to press the BJP button on the EVM “so hard that its current forces the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to leave the place by the evening.”

Addressing the BJP’s social media volunteers on January 25, he said, “February 8 ke subah parivar ke saath, 10 baje se pehle kamal ke nishaan par button dabainge?… Aur mitron, itni zor se dabana woh button ki current se hi sham ko woh Shaheen Bagh waale uth kar chale jaayein (On the morning of February 8, will you, along with your family, press the lotus symbol before 10 am… and friends, press the button so hard that its current forces the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to leave the place by evening).”

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, primarily women, have been staging a peaceful sit-in since the mid of December.

Voting for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In 2015, 67 of the 70 seats were won by Aam Aadmi Party.

