Won’t go to courts, will start fight for full statehood by Feb-end: Kejriwal

Instead of knocking on the door of courts, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch an all-out fight to get Delhi the status of full statehood, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday, four days after the Supreme Court referred the Delhi government’s claim on transfers and postings of officers to a larger bench.

During a joint media interaction with his Puducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy, who is on a dharna against Lt-Governor Kiran Bedi since last Wednesday, Kejriwal said the two Union Territories will “fight together” for full statehood.

The Delhi CM was in Puducherry to show solidarity with the veteran Congress leader, whose path of protest is much similar to the one undertaken by Kejriwal in June 2018.“We will now go all-out to earn full statehood for Delhi. A judgment here or a judgment there won’t do anymore. We demand full rights for people of Delhi and Puducherry. Why don’t we enjoy the same value people in other states do? Do we not pay tax?” Kejriwal said.

He later tweeted: “V Narayanasamy is fighting against dictatorship of Puducherry’s L-G. UT status to Delhi and Puducherry is an injustice to their people. We will fight together for full statehood.”

In Delhi, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai announced that the party will launch an “unprecedented struggle” for full statehood by the end of February, following two brainstorming sessions with party MLAs and office-bearers on February 23 and 24.

Rai said the three major objectives of the movement will be to ensure that the country elects a “mahagathbandan” government to power in the 2019 general elections, the AAP wins all seven seats in the capital, and that it gets the status of full statehood.

“The party reassessed the situation, the continuing injustice to the people of Delhi in the light of the SC verdict. We have tried looking for solutions by moving courts, meeting the Union Home Minister, but to no avail. We have concluded that we need to take the issue to the masses,” Rai said.

He claimed that the Delhi government has around 3 lakh vacancies, which are not being filled due to the “apathy” of the Centre and the Lt-Governor. He accused the government of “failing Delhi” on all fronts, including safety and security of women.