Won’t approach Delhi for Ayushman Bharat anymore: National health body

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the National Health Authority (NHA) has decided not to approach the Delhi government to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the capital.

In Delhi, 20 private hospitals have so far adopted the health insurance scheme, which aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum per family. The NHA on Thursday also signed an MoU with the Ministry of Railways to treat patients in Indian Railways hospitals under the scheme.

“We have tried several times and now we have decided not to approach them anymore. If they do not want to implement it in Delhi government hospitals, we will have to leave it here. It has to be a coordinated effort and we have been waiting for their response for too long,” Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA, told The Indian Express.

The name of the ambitious health scheme has been a bone of contention between the AAP government and the NHA. The AAP government had asked the NHA to rename the scheme to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana — Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.

Explained Rs 10,000 crore pumped into ambitious scheme The Centre has allocated about Rs 10,000 crore for the Ayushman Bharat project, which is touted to be the world’s largest government-funded healthcare insurance programme. The Health Ministry has included 1,354 packages in the scheme under which treatment for coronary bypass, knee replacements and stents, among others, would be provided at 15-20% cheaper rates than the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

A letter was sent by Delhi’s department of health to the NHA in October, requesting them to reconsider its decision and give a go-ahead to Delhi for the name. The NHA, however, then wanted to set up a meeting with health officials and the government to resolve the issue.

“The file has been lying in the department and no decision has been taken on it yet. Delhi has its own health insurance scheme offering affordable treatment to patients, why should we implement this one,” said a senior official from the department of health.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had in September last year called the scheme a “publicity stunt”, giving a two-page explanation on Twitter on why it hasn’t been implemented in the capital. PM-JAY, under the ambit Ayushman Bharat, was introduced by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech last year.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS on Thursday and met a few patients admitted in the institute, who are availing treatment under the scheme.