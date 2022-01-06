Women’s doctored photos online: Journalist sends legal notice to tech giants GitHub, Twitter

Days after the Delhi Police lodged a case in connection with photos of Muslim women being misused on a website, a Delhi-based journalist has sent a legal notice to tech companies Twitter and GitHub seeking details of people who created the website and shared her doctored photos alongside objectionable comments.

The website hosted by US-based open-source platform GitHub had published photos of more than a hundred Muslim women with lewd and vulgar remarks. The screenshots of these photos with the caption ‘Deal of the Day’ was shared largely on Twitter.

Last Saturday, the journalist filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and a case of sexual harassment and promoting enmity between groups was registered.

The cyber cell of Delhi Police has sent a request to GitHub through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to help in the investigation.

In the notice sent to GitHub and Twitter offices in the US and India, the woman’s lawyer has asked the companies to help them with the identification of the accused persons who created and uploaded photos on the website. The complainant also demanded that all such “offensive” posts must be removed from GitHub and Twitter and the companies must take preventive measures.

“Bulli Bai (the website) and the subsequent tweets are deeply disturbing as they demean and insult women in general and Muslim women in particular. These are inherently violent, threatening and are designed to intimidate my Client, and others. Such abusive statements on social media, regardless of format or intricacies of technology, cannot be tolerated and neither can the platforms run by you, Notices, be used in such an illegal manner by bigoted and misogynistic sections of society,” reads the notice drafted by the lawyer.

The complainant has asked the companies to provide details of users who created the website, names of all users who accessed the website and users who posted tweets and retweets supporting the website.

“There must be mechanisms in the form of monitoring, automatic or human, that can stop websites/ portals/ apps like “Bulli Bai” or the earlier “Sulli Deals” at their very inception, as being violative of human dignity and of Indian and International laws,” reads the notice.

The companies have seven days to produce a response failing which the complainant said they will take further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police on Wednesday made the third arrest in the matter based on an FIR registered in Mumbai