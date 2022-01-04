Women’s commission summons DCP: ‘Appalled at no arrests in GitHub case’

The Delhi Commission for Women Monday issued summons to the DCP of Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell unit in connection with photos of Muslim women being misused on a website alongside demeaning comments.

GitHub, the platform using which the website was created, meanwhile issued a statement: “GitHub has longstanding policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination, and inciting violence. We suspended user accounts following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies. GitHub responds to law enforcement requests that comply with established legal procedures. We informed India police of our policy in this case, and will assist upon receiving valid legal process from them.”

On Saturday, a Delhi-based journalist had lodged a complaint after her photo alongside lewd content was posted on the website. This comes nearly six months after a similar website was created where photos of Muslim women were uploaded alongside offers to “auction” them. While Delhi Police registered FIRs in both cases, no arrests have been made yet. “DCW is appalled to note that no persons have been arrested in the (earlier) matter by Delhi Police despite passage of several months. The callous attitude of the law enforcement agency has emboldened culprits and others who are continuing to ‘sell’ women and girls online,” reads the notice.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has asked DCP (Cyber Cell) to give details of cases and action taken against GitHub and current status of the probe. The DCP has been directed to appear before the DCW on January 6 with case files.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell said the recent case is with the Southeast district’s cyber police station. Officials said GitHub is yet to reply to Delhi Police’s notices. “We’ll get case details in a day or two. We have already written to GitHub and Twitter to help with the probe — reveal names of users and give their details. They have pulled down webpages and accounts after we flagged it. There’s a delay because of (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) guidelines. We are trying to push them,” said a senior officer in the Cyber Cell.

“… We are trying to identify users from their Twitter accounts. Both cases will be investigated,” said the officer.