Women to take the lead at ‘Kisan Sansad’ today

At the farmers’ protests at Jantar Mantar Monday, women will conduct the ‘Kisan Sansad’. Farmers have been protesting at three borders of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for eight months against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

Farmers got permission to protest at Jantar Mantar last week, as the monsoon session of the Parliament started. They have been allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar till August 9, but only on weekdays.

“Tomorrow’s Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar will be conducted entirely by women. The Mahila Kisan Sansad will reflect the key role that women play in Indian agriculture, and their critical role in the ongoing movement too. Convoys of women farmers from various districts are reaching the morchas for the Mahila Kisan Sansad,” a statement issued by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said.