Women standing in food line caned by Noida sub-inspector

A video grab of the cop beating the women A video grab of the cop beating the women

A Noida Police sub-inspector has been suspended after a video emerged of him beating up a woman and shoving others in a food distribution queue. Officials said an enquiry has been set up into the incident involving sub-inspector Saurabh Sharma, the in-charge of Sector 19 police booth. “It was brought to our notice that a video of a policeman assaulting women had gone viral on social media. After verification, it was found that the video belonged to Sector 19 and was shot during ration distribution,” said Vrinda Shukla, DCP, Crimes Against Women “Noida Police does not condone violence on citizens, and in view of that the erring policeman has been suspended with immediate effect,” she added.

In the video, a long queue of women can be seen outside a ration distribution centre. A few seconds into the video, Sharma can be seen shouting at a woman standing in the middle of the line. He then proceeds to hit the woman with his cane.

The woman moves behind to avoid the blow and the policeman hits her again. He can also be seen waving his stick angrily and shoving other women in the queue, even as another policeman is seen leaning on a vehicle and not intervening.

The Sector 19 police booth falls under Sector 20 police station, and the sub-inspector reports to SHO Rakesh Kumar.

The SHO did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

