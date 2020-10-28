Women shot dead by former classmate: Kin claim accused was pressuring her to marry him

Tomar's father approached police when she failed to return home that evening, and she was recovered from the accused's home within a few hours.

“Sincere and ambitious” with dreams to join the Army is how relatives describe Nikita Tomar, 20, who was shot dead allegedly by a former classmate outside her college Monday.

“She wanted to join the Army and we were making every effort to support her dreams. She had recently taken the Air Force Common Admission Test and had started preparing for the National Defence Academy exam, and was planning to focus on this once she was done with her college exams. She had just written her last exam when this incident happened,” said her father Mool Chand Tomar. Her brother Naveen (25) added said she excelled academically.

It was in Class XII that Nikita met main accused Tauseef (21). Her family claimed he had developed a one-sided affection and kidnapped her in 2018 in the hope of pressuring her into marrying him. The family then filed an FIR. “He had kidnapped her in 2018 on the pretext of dropping her home. She was leaving college with two-three friends, and he offered them a lift. Since my daughter knew him as they were in the same class in school, they agreed. However, when her friends got off at Sector 55, Tauseef took her to his home, locked the door and started trying to pressure her to marry him,” alleged her father.

Tomar’s father approached police when she failed to return home that evening, and she was recovered from the accused’s home within a few hours. Although an FIR was registered, police said it was cancelled after her father submitted he did not want any further investigation.

Mool Chand, who works at a private firm in Faridabad, further alleged, “We had lodged an FIR but Tauseef’s relatives begged us to drop the case. They reassured us this would not happen again… We also thought our daughter was safe and we wanted to protect her name, so we dropped the matter. In the two years since, he had stopped harassing her… But in the last few days, he once again started pressuring her to marry him, asking her to convert to Islam so they could get married, but she was not willing. This is what happened on Monday as well. Tauseef asked her to go with him. When she refused, he tried to abduct her and shot her when she resisted.”

The victim’s family and friends blocked the Ballabhgarh-Sohna road for several hours Tuesday and shouted slogans calling for capital punishment for the main accused. “We want him to be hanged, nothing less will do,” said Naveen.

