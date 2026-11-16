Women’s safety in Delhi: 6,000 CCTV cameras in parks, dark spots identified

Nearly a month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police to prepare a three-month action plan to ensure women’s safety, the force informed him last week that more than 6,000 CCTV cameras had been installed in public parks and 19,822 dark spots identified for surveillance.

Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar informed Shah that safety audits had been completed for 1,635 public parks, where boundary walls, fencing, and lighting were being strengthened. The response time of the Emergency Response Support System’s 112 service has fallen from 11 minutes and 53 seconds to eight minutes and two seconds, officials said.

Shah visited the headquarters of the Delhi Police, which report to his ministry, to review measures taken by the force. At the meeting, Kumar briefed Shah on the action plan’s progress, including efforts to bring the identified dark spots under CCTV surveillance and strengthen security in public parks.