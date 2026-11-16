Women’s safety in Delhi: 6,000 CCTV cameras in parks, dark spots identified

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AI Translation
Nearly a month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police to prepare a three-month action plan to ensure women’s safety, the force informed him last week that more than 6,000 CCTV cameras had been installed in public parks and 19,822 dark spots identified for surveillance.
Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar informed Shah that safety audits had been completed for 1,635 public parks, where boundary walls, fencing, and lighting were being strengthened. The response time of the Emergency Response Support System’s 112 service has fallen from 11 minutes and 53 seconds to eight minutes and two seconds, officials said.
Shah visited the headquarters of the Delhi Police, which report to his ministry, to review measures taken by the force. At the meeting, Kumar briefed Shah on the action plan’s progress, including efforts to bring the identified dark spots under CCTV surveillance and strengthen security in public parks.
“Work on fencing and boundary walls across parks is targeted for completion by January 26, 2027. Gates and regular patrolling have achieved full coverage in 503 large parks, and over 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed so far,” an official said in a statement, adding that the deployment of Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles outside public parks was also being ensured.
Kumar also briefed Shah and senior home ministry officials on the deployment of women personnel. “A total of 178 Pink Scooties provided to women police personnel are being used for patrolling, averaging 7.4 hours of deployment each, while 35 all-women PCR vans have been deployed. Women constitute 17.3 per cent of Delhi Police personnel, against a target of 25 per cent by 2030,” the official said.
On prosecution, the official said 25 special courts were operational and 37 additional courts were being established. “Between January and October 31, 2026, 1,225 rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases were registered, with chargesheets filed in 81 per cent of them,” the official said.
Under the Shishtachar campaign against public sexual harassment of women, action has been taken against 1,24,010 people, the statement added.