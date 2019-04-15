Women not chattel or objects: Ex-CJI Dipak Misra at DU event

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Sunday said women cannot be treated as “chattel” or regarded as a “commodity or an object”, and that men could not subjugate women. He was speaking at an event organised in Delhi University on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

“I have always maintained… that a woman can never be treated as a chattel. She can never be regarded as a commodity or an object. She has to be treated with respect in all spheres. That thought enhances the concept of gender equality,” said Misra.

“In an atmosphere where humanism is at the top of the pyramidical structure, any kind of unconstitutional imposition, without having the sanction of constitutional paradigm, is wholly impermissible. There can never be any dominance and inhuman and undignified treatment by one on the other…,” he added.

He said “on this day, it is necessary to clearly remember the dignity of an individual and the equality in that regard between a man and a woman”.

“Under no principle of law, men can ‘rule’ over women and subjugate them. One has to remember constantly that his or her individuality is supreme subject to the Constitution….,” said Misra.

Also present at the event was former MoS MHRD Sanjay Paswan. He took an indirect dig at the Congress and said the country needed to be saved from “fiefdom” of certain “families” and “individuals”.

He added that oppressed communities needed to move from “victimhood to victoryhood”.