Women lead contingents at Republic Day parade attended by street vendors, rickshaw pullers

The 74th Republic Day parade Thursday at the newly developed Kartavya Path, the revamped Rajpath, in New Delhi witnessed the participation of several women contingents, including those of Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Delhi Police and Indian Navy.

The celebrations commenced with the homage ceremony at the National War Memorial where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to fallen soldiers.

The chief guest for this year’s parade was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The parade kicked off with a march by a 144-member contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, which was for the first time participating in it.

Around 45,000 people attended the parade at Kartavya Path on Thursday and amongst the invites were milk and vegetable vendors, street vendors, small grocery shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers, shramyogis of Central Vista with their families and maintenance workers on Kartavya Path. The celebration reflected the Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) vision of PM Modi.

A women’s contingent of the CRPF was one of the highlights of the parade. The Delhi Police’s pipe band comprising 35 women constables also participated for the first time. In the BSF camel contingent, for the first time, women camel riders participated on top of decorated camels. Several other marching contingents, including those of the Navy, also featured women.

The Naval contingent, led by a woman officer, featured three women, and six Agniveers, who are soldiers in the first batch of the new armed forces recruitment scheme.

The colourful tableaux which are an integral part of the parade also witnessed a life statue of a decorated woman soldier in ceremonial uniform in a saluting position. The tableaux paid tribute to all the gallant women soldiers working for the nation.

A total of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries depicted India’s cultural heritage, economic progress, and national security.

The parade also witnessed a cultural dance performance presented by 479 artistes chosen through the nationwide “Vande Bharatam” dance competition. This is the second time that the dancers have been selected through a nationwide competition.