3 women killed, 2 others injured after car rams into stationary DTC bus in Outer Delhi

Three women were killed and two others, including a one-year-old baby, were injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at a depot in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar Monday morning.

According to the police, a PCR call was made around 7 am from the Nangli Poona area. The police rushed to the spot and found a damaged Hyundai i20 car with a Himachal Pradesh registration plate. The bus driver was waiting for passengers to board the vehicle when the accident took place.

The victims were rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where the three women, identified as Jamna (62), her daughter Jyoti (27) and their relative Nisha (32), were declared ‘brought dead”.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar said: “All (the victims) were residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. Nisha’s one-year-old baby and another relative Sunil were shifted to the Max hospital. Sunil was driving the car and suffered head injuries. The victims were on their way to Delhi when they rammed into the DTC bus which was en route to the Azadpur area.”

The police said legal action was being taken in the matter.