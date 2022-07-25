3 women killed, 2 others injured after car rams into stationary DTC bus in Outer Delhi

July 25, 2022 3:33:38 pm
Three women were killed and two others, including a one-year-old baby, were injured after their speeding car rammed into a stationary Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at a depot in Outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar Monday morning.
According to the police, a PCR call was made around 7 am from the Nangli Poona area. The police rushed to the spot and found a damaged Hyundai i20 car with a Himachal Pradesh registration plate. The bus driver was waiting for passengers to board the vehicle when the accident took place.
The victims were rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where the three women, identified as Jamna (62), her daughter Jyoti (27) and their relative Nisha (32), were declared ‘brought dead”.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar said: “All (the victims) were residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. Nisha’s one-year-old baby and another relative Sunil were shifted to the Max hospital. Sunil was driving the car and suffered head injuries. The victims were on their way to Delhi when they rammed into the DTC bus which was en route to the Azadpur area.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The police said legal action was being taken in the matter.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Latest News
Alia Bhatt is eager to bankroll Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut: “I told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset”
Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration gears up for Kanwar Yatra; district divided into zones, liquor shops shut
Explained: IIT-Bombay to help treat Mumbai’s sewage with new tech
Five easy ways to deal with loneliness
Musician Ilaiyaraaja takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
American track athletes showed up. Did American fans?
Can Monkeypox spread through sex?
Group of writers, cultural leaders from Kerala issue statement against Teesta Setalvad’s arrest
World IVF Day 2022: Understanding how diabetes, obesity can lead to fertility complications
Ahead of Galaxy Watch 5 launch, Samsung is selling Watch 4 for just Rs 12,940 in India
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: tamp down on divisive image, focus on key seats
Bombay High Court bars action against Union minister Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow