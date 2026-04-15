Now, women gig workers protest in Noida: ‘No fixed hours, no place to sit, no washroom’

About 40 women who work with Urban Company, assembled outside a training center in Sector 60, calling for an eight-hour workday, weekly time off and access to essential facilities like drinking water and toilets. (Express Photo)

In the wake of a series of protests by workers in Noida over wages in the last few days, a smaller group of women employed in the gig economy gathered on Wednesday morning with a different demand: not more pay, but more predictable hours and basic dignity at work.

About forty women who work with Urban Company, a platform that provides at-home services, assembled outside a training center in Sector 60, calling for an eight-hour workday, weekly time off and access to essential facilities like drinking water and toilets.

Their protest comes as other groups of workers across the city have taken to the streets since Friday, pressing for higher wages. But the women here said their concerns were rooted less in how much they earned than in how they were made to work.