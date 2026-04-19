‘Women won’t forget this betrayal’: Delhi CM marches near Rahul Gandhi’s home over 33% quota

Women’s Reservation Bill protest intensified in Delhi as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP leaders marched near Rahul Gandhi’s residence after the proposed 33% quota law was defeated in the Lok Sabha. (Express Photo)

Wearing a black band on her arm, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other BJP leaders like MP Hema Malini, staged a protest march near Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s residence at Sunehri Bagh on Saturday.

The march was organised to take on the Opposition for the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill — that aimed to bring 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies — in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Slamming the Opposition parties for raising apprehensions related to delimitation exercise and expansion of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, which has been linked to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the women’s quota law, Gupta wrote on X, “The women power of this county will not forget this betrayal by the Congress and its Yuvraj (crown prince). They will give a befitting reply in every election.” She also shared a video showing her marching in protest, along with party colleagues, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.