‘Women won’t forget this betrayal’: Delhi CM marches near Rahul Gandhi’s home over 33% quota

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Wearing a black band on her arm, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with other BJP leaders like MP Hema Malini, staged a protest march near Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s residence at Sunehri Bagh on Saturday.
The march was organised to take on the Opposition for the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill — that aimed to bring 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies — in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Slamming the Opposition parties for raising apprehensions related to delimitation exercise and expansion of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, which has been linked to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and the women’s quota law, Gupta wrote on X, “The women power of this county will not forget this betrayal by the Congress and its Yuvraj (crown prince). They will give a befitting reply in every election.” She also shared a video showing her marching in protest, along with party colleagues, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.
Hema Malini also attacked the Opposition, saying, “It could not tolerate women moving forward shoulder to shoulder with men.”
The protesters gathered at Moti Lal Nehru Marg, torched an effigy of Rahul and tried to reach his residence when the police used water cannons to disperse them.
Near Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Sachdeva, MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders were detained and taken to Parliament Street police station, the party state unit said in a statement. “Leaders of the Opposition cannot see beyond their own families, have worked to deprive the nation’s women — half the population—of their rightful share by blocking the passage of the Bill,” Sachdeva said.
Meanwhile, addressing a summit organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Gupta said the defeat was “painful and deeply disappointing” for every woman who hopes for dignity and equal rights. “As a woman Chief Minister, this is not merely political, it is about dignity and sensitivity… a crucial opportunity to give crores of women a role in decision-making had been taken away,” she said.
Gupta said the arguments put forward by parties opposing women’s reservation lacked substance and reflected an “anti-women” mindset. She also alleged that this was not the first time the Congress and its allies had obstructed women’s empowerment, saying their approach exposed their real intent. The NDA-led Central government’s initiatives have provided a strong platform for women’s advancement, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam reflects that commitment, she added.
Gupta claimed that the Opposition parties wanted to politicise the matter.
“In 1971, the country’s population was around 50 crore; now that has increased to 140 crore. In that sense, the number of seats should increase. But you (Opposition) had a problem because you did not want to divide your existing constituency into two and let a woman come forward,” she added.
CAIT national general secretary and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, along with a large number of women entrepreneurs, were among the attendees at the summit.
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