2 women dead, 3 injured as car collides with truck near Ghazipur toll plaza in East Delhi

The Delhi Police said the car was coming from the Ghaziabad side when the accident occurred (File photo for representative use).

Two women were killed and three others injured after a car collided with a container truck near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll plaza on National Highway 9 in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area early Wednesday morning, the police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a control room call regarding the fatal road accident was received at the Ghazipur police station at around 6.43 am. A police team immediately rushed to the spot near Vinod Nagar Depot, where a Kia Seltos car was found badly damaged after colliding with a container truck near the toll plaza.

The police said the car was coming from the Ghaziabad side when the accident occurred. Two women occupants, identified as Deepanjali, 38, and Neelam Garg, 55, were found dead at the scene. One of the victims was lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat, said the police