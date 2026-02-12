2 women dead, 3 injured as car collides with truck near Ghazipur toll plaza in East Delhi

The driver of the car and two minor passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital after the accident on NH-9 in East Delhi.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 12, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Delhi_Car_AccidentThe Delhi Police said the car was coming from the Ghaziabad side when the accident occurred (File photo for representative use).
Two women were killed and three others injured after a car collided with a container truck near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll plaza on National Highway 9 in East Delhi’s Ghazipur area early Wednesday morning, the police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a control room call regarding the fatal road accident was received at the Ghazipur police station at around 6.43 am. A police team immediately rushed to the spot near Vinod Nagar Depot, where a Kia Seltos car was found badly damaged after colliding with a container truck near the toll plaza.

The police said the car was coming from the Ghaziabad side when the accident occurred. Two women occupants, identified as Deepanjali, 38, and Neelam Garg, 55, were found dead at the scene. One of the victims was lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat, said the police

The driver of the car, Deepanshu Garg, along with two minor passengers—Vivan, 5, and Vashu, 3,—sustained injuries in the collision. All three were shifted to Max Hospital for medical treatment, the police said.

The crime team was called to the scene and conducted a detailed inspection. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the accident.

Live Blog
