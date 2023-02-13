Women and Child Development department in Delhi to get five-storey headquarters

The Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), which currently works from a small office at Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal, will soon get a five-storeyed dedicated building as its headquarters at Magazine Road, Timarpur.

“We operate from a small office in ISBT Kashmere gate, and space is a concern here. A separate building for WCD was a long pending request, and we are happy that it is finally taking place,” said a senior WCD official.

Officials at the public works department (PWD), which will construct the building, said they started the preliminary work on the project and issued tenders for consultancy services.

“Under this, the feasibility study will be conducted. And a detailed project report will be prepared for the construction of the building. Once it is done, the proposal will be moved for financial approval, and the civil construction will begin,” said a senior PWD official.

According to the officials, the WCD building will be a ground-plus-four-floor building structure. It will have one big hall and meeting hall on each floor, and one big conference room, having a seating capacity of 50-70, attached to the office of the secretary and director.

There will also be a reception and waiting area on the ground floor and 80 rooms over the five floors for the staff and employees. About 40-45 staff members will work in the hall with a workstation while about 280 will work in the headquarters, said officials.

The new WDC building will also have one creche for children, medical room, play area, recreational activity cum gym area, basement parking, cafeteria, record rooms on each floor, IT department, woman wing, women and child helpline and command centre in one hall, said officials.

“The tendering process will take about one month. Once the work is awarded, the preliminary sketches/drawings, detailed architectural working drawings related to the interior, furniture and Services of plumbing, sewerage, electrical, fire, drainage, landscaping etc, will be prepared along with all required services. These include internal and bulk services (civil and AE&M), HVAC, power wiring, telephone wiring, lightning protection, fire fighting system, audio and visual system, acoustics treatment, interior design, roads and hard standings, effluent/sewage disposal, water supply, storm drainage, external electrification, landscaping works/potted plants for beautification. Geotechnical investigation, topographical/site survey and others will also happen during this period,” said officials.