Woman’s seven-year journey to find dead son’s autorickshaw

Following her son’s death in 2011, Shanti Devi (63) began searching for his autorickshaw, which he had given to a mechanic for repairs. But she could not trace it — until 2016, when she found that one Mohammed Shamsuddin (37) had transferred the registration of the vehicle to his name.

Shanti then filed a complaint with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the public grievances cell. On February 2 this year, a case was finally registered at Burari police station. Following four months of police investigation, Shamsuddin was arrested Monday evening.

According to police, Shanti lived with her son, Chhote Lal, in Bhalswa Dairy. A few days before he died of a fever, he had given his autorickshaw to a mechanic in Krishna Nagar. But his family did not know who he was.

“After the last rites were completed, his mother visited all mechanic shops in Jheel auto market but could not trace the vehicle. She even went to the Transport authority in Burari and met officials, but in vain,” an officer said. The first breakthrough came in 2016, when she came to know through a tout that Shamsuddin had transferred the registration to his name and got a permit issued.

“With the help of an advocate, she then lodged a complaint with police, and a probe was started by sub-inspector Yogendra Kumar,” the officer added. “The IO then found that a local tout had procured Chhote Lal’s documents, forged his signature, posed as him before transport officials and got the registration transferred to Shamsuddin’s name.”

Following his arrest, Shamsuddin told police that he bought the vehicle from the tout for Rs 1.35 lakh. The tout is on the run, police said.

