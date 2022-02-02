Woman’s death in Delhi riots: 2 men granted bail

THE Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to two accused in the murder case of Northeast Delhi riots victim Akbari and denied relief to another accused, saying that he was an active member of the mob who set her house on fire.

85-year-old Akbari died of asphyxia after inhaling smoke when her house at Bhajanpura was set ablaze by the mob who had gathered in support of the CAA.

While other members of the family were able to reach the rooftop, she could not due to old age. After the fire was extinguished, her body was found lying on a folding bed from the second floor.

“The clinching evidence that tilts this Court to prolong the incarceration of the petitioner is his presence in the clipping wherein he is clearly identified at the scene of crime, pelting stones and dragging a scooty near the scene of crime and pelting stones towards the residence of the complainant. The petitioner was not a mere curious onlooker and the mob, in which the petitioner was participating, set fire to the house of the complainant resulting in the death of an old lady,” said Justice Subramonium Prasad, while declining the bail to Vishal Singh alias Pawan.

However, the court granted bail to accused Arun Kumar Malik and Ravi Kumar alias Amit.

While granting bail to Malik, the court said even though he was spotted with a lathi, he has not been seen attacking any person with the lathi. With regard to Amit, the court said he is not seen actively participating with the mob and only seems to be a curious onlooker.