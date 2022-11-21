Woman’s body in red suitcase: Police say father killed her over going out

Police in Mathura, after questioning the father of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found inside a red suitcase on the Yamuna Expressway last week, have concluded that he killed her because she left home for a few days without informing the family.

While police were initially clueless about who she was, and had formed five teams to look for clues, they made a breakthrough when her mother and brother came forward to identify her based on photographs circulated of the woman. She was identified as Ayushi Yadav, a student of Bachelor of Computer Applications.

Police had earlier said the woman had what appeared to be a head injury and a wound on the shoulder. They had said an autopsy will make it clearer what led to the death.

On Monday, police called it a case of honour killing.

Her father Nitesh Yadav is in police custody and the murder weapon has been recovered, they said.

Ayushi Yadav’s family members told the police that she had “gone out for some days” without informing them and this enraged her father. When she returned on November 17, he allegedly shot her dead at their house in Delhi’s Badarpur, police said.

The same night, he allegedly packed her body in a trolley and threw it near Raya cut on the Yamuna Expressway.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said her mother and brother knew that she had been killed by her father.

After the police recovered the trolley, they began tracing phones, checked CCTV footage, used social media and also put up posters in Delhi to identify the woman. Eventually, the mother and brother identified her through photographs.

They also arrived at the mortuary in Mathura and confirmed the body was hers.

The family hails from Baluni in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and migrated to the national capital after Nitesh found a job there.

The Southeast Delhi neighbourhood where she stayed is home to thousands of lower middle class families. When The Indian Express visited on Monday, the grandmother refused to speak about the incident, saying that members of the family who are in Mathura are the only ones who have knowledge of what may have happened.

In the lane where she stayed, her alleged murder was the main topic of conversation. Neighbours expressed shock at the turn of events, with their first clue that all was not well being a visit by a Uttar Pradesh police team.

“I was taking tuition classes when the police suddenly arrived and started showing missing person posters. After that, all of us found out about the matter. We never even got the impression that somebody was missing or dead at their house,” said a neighbour.

Another resident of the lane said, “I knew her, though not very well, as she used to go to the gym at the same time as my daughter and cross the street in front of our house. She was a nice person. In fact, I had seen the photos of the body on Friday itself, but I did not look closely as it was macabre. When the police came, I realised it was familiar, and it turned out to be her.”

Another neighbour, Divya, said, “The last time I saw her was earlier in the week. She used to go to a college and was pursuing B.Sc.”