Woman’s body parts in carton: Didn’t know where she lived, say kin

Two days after an engineer and his two brothers were arrested for killing his wife and chopping her body into pieces, the woman’s brother-in-law Thursday approached Delhi Police to claim the body for the last rites, police said.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Juhi’s body was handed over to her brother-in-law Thursday evening.

According to her brother-in-law, who requested anonymity, the family did not know where or with whom Juhi was living: “All we knew was that she was staying with some person.” He added that she never gave her permanent contact number and would only talk to her elder sister, but did not say anything about being harassed by her husband.

Juhi’s dismembered body was recovered from the Okhla jungle on June 20. Her parts were kept in a carton that had a ‘Movers and Packers’ sticker on it. Police then arrested her husband Sajid Ali Ansari alias Babloo (26) and his two brothers Ishteyaque Alam Ansari (28), and Mohammad Hasmat Ali Ansari (46).

The couple had got married in 2014. Police said Juhi’s family had disowned her after she eloped with him in 2013.

Her brother-in-law added her parents have been informed but couldn’t come to take her body.

