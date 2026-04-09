Woman’s body found stuffed inside bed box, 3 arrested

The body of a 32-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a double bed box at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Outer Delhi’s Mangol Puri on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of her boyfriend, who allegedly smothered her to death on Tuesday.

Along with the boyfriend, Deepak (22), two of his friends – Surendra alias Bobby and Joginder – all residents of Mangol Puri, were also arrested, police said.

A senior officer said both the woman and Deepak were married and had been in a relationship for the last six months. “She got married about 9 months ago. After three months of the wedding, she came in contact with Deepak and became very good friends,” the officer said.