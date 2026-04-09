Woman’s body found stuffed inside bed box, 3 arrested

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The body of a 32-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a double bed box at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Outer Delhi’s Mangol Puri on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of her boyfriend, who allegedly smothered her to death on Tuesday.
Along with the boyfriend, Deepak (22), two of his friends – Surendra alias Bobby and Joginder – all residents of Mangol Puri, were also arrested, police said.
A senior officer said both the woman and Deepak were married and had been in a relationship for the last six months. “She got married about 9 months ago. After three months of the wedding, she came in contact with Deepak and became very good friends,” the officer said.
However, the friendship turned sour, possibly due to some financial issues, said the officer, adding that the two used to have frequent arguments off late.
“The woman had called Deepak to her friend’s PG in Mangolpuri to resolve their dispute. Deepak came with Surinder and Joginder. Deepak and the woman went to a room on the third floor and had an argument. Following this, Deepak’s friends entered the room,” the officer said. “Deepak, enraged, smothered the woman. He then put her body inside the bed box and left with his friends.”
Police said a PCR call was received by Mangolpuri police station regarding a woman found lying under suspicious circumstances at a building in Patthar Market. The PG facility was being run on the third floor of the building by one Amarjeet, they added.
Police said that on Tuesday, the woman and the accused met at the PG around 4.30 pm. After the accused left, Amarjeet grew suspicious and alerted the police, they added.
On reaching the third floor of the building, police found the woman in the bed box. She had strangulation marks around her neck and an injury on her forehead, police said.
A murder case was registered at Mangolpuri police station on April 8, police said.
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