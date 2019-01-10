Delhi: Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase, tattoo on hand only clue

Just ahead of a police post in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, a woman’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase on Tuesday night. The woman is yet to be identified, and police have registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) against unknown persons.

Advertising

“A PCR call was received at 8 pm about a suspicious, abandoned suitcase near a drain on Dharamshila Road. The body of a woman, aged 25-30 years, was found inside. She had injury marks on her face and a tattoo on her right hand that read ‘Mohit.’ Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place the same day,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

“Her clothes were intact… Prima facie there appears to be no sexual assault, but we will know more when the post-mortem report is out,” added Singh.

On Wednesday morning, police pasted posters with the woman’s photo outside apartment buildings and on e-rickshaws, appealing to the public for information on the woman.

Advertising

Chandu (40), a vegetable seller, claimed: “On Tuesday night, I saw many police cars and a fire engine. There were rumours that the suitcase had a bomb, but there was a body inside.”