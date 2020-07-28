Woman’s body found in suitcase in Ghaziabad

An unidentified body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad Monday morning. According to police, the woman appears to be in her early twenties and efforts are on to ascertain her identity. (Representational Image) An unidentified body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad Monday morning. According to police, the woman appears to be in her early twenties and efforts are on to ascertain her identity. (Representational Image)

An unidentified body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad Monday morning. According to police, the woman appears to be in her early twenties and efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

“We received information about a suitcase lying abandoned in Dashmesh Vatika. When we opened it, we found the body of a woman with wounds on her neck… Our first effort is to identify her. We are also relying on public feedback,” said Keshav Kumar, CO, Sahibabad.

According to police, the woman was wearing a yellow suit and her hands and legs were tied. She had henna on her hands; police are probing if she got married recently.

Police suspect she may have been strangled as there was very little blood inside the suitcase, but the final post-mortem report is awaited.

The scope of investigation has spread to Delhi, Haryana and across Uttar Pradesh. An image of the woman’s body has been circulated by police on hundreds of WhatsApp groups for help in identification. Police said they received a call from Haryana asking about the photo, and the lead is being worked on.

“An inspector has been sent to Delhi, where there is a cell that specialises in missing persons complaints. Information has been relayed to several parts of UP, and we are hoping for more leads. Since it happened at night, a person from any region, including Delhi, could have dropped the body and fled. Identification is the most crucial,” said Kumar.

Police have obtained CCTV footage close to the spot to trace the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd