Woman’s body found at Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh home

A 56-year-old woman’s body was found at her Shalimar Bagh house in Northwest Delhi on Tuesday night. Police said the victim’s house was ransacked and found locked from the outside.

Police said they received a PCR call around 10 pm from a man claiming that his apartment was locked from the outside and his mother wasn’t responding to calls.

He later alleged before the media that gold jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in cash were missing from his house. Police said they will look into the allegations.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “Staff immediately reached the spot and found that complainant Chetan Madan (25) had broken the lock with his neighbours’ help. We found his mother’s body inside the house. Madan told us he had left for his office in the morning. When he returned home, his flat was locked and his mother’s phone was switched off.”

The victim, Rajni Madan (56), was found lying in the bedroom with no external visible injuries. Police said the entry into the flat was also ‘friendly’, adding that the body was sent for an autopsy and reports are awaited.

Teams have been deployed to check CCTVs to identify and trace the accused.

“I left my mother around 9-10 am. We spoke over the phone once I was in the office. I wasn’t able to reach her later in the afternoon. I came back and found the door locked. My mother was lying dead in the bedroom. Our valuables are also missing. There was gold jewellery worth Rs 70-80 lakh and cash of around Rs 4 lakh kept inside the almirah; it’s all missing,” said Chetan.