scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Woman’s body found at Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh home

Police said they received a PCR call around 10 pm from a man claiming that his apartment was locked from the outside and his mother wasn’t responding to calls.

delhi Woman body found, delhi Shalimar Bagh, delhi murder news, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs“I left my mother around 9-10 am. We spoke over the phone once I was in the office. I wasn’t able to reach her later in the afternoon. I came back and found the door locked. My mother was lying dead in the bedroom. Our valuables are also missing. There was gold jewellery worth Rs 70-80 lakh and cash of around Rs 4 lakh kept inside the almirah; it’s all missing,” said Chetan.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 56-year-old woman’s body was found at her Shalimar Bagh house in Northwest Delhi on Tuesday night. Police said the victim’s house was ransacked and found locked from the outside.

Police said they received a PCR call around 10 pm from a man claiming that his apartment was locked from the outside and his mother wasn’t responding to calls.

He later alleged before the media that gold jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in cash were missing from his house. Police said they will look into the allegations.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “Staff immediately reached the spot and found that complainant Chetan Madan (25) had broken the lock with his neighbours’ help. We found his mother’s body inside the house. Madan told us he had left for his office in the morning. When he returned home, his flat was locked and his mother’s phone was switched off.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

The victim, Rajni Madan (56), was found lying in the bedroom with no external visible injuries. Police said the entry into the flat was also ‘friendly’, adding that the body was sent for an autopsy and reports are awaited.

Teams have been deployed to check CCTVs to identify and trace the accused.

More from Delhi

“I left my mother around 9-10 am. We spoke over the phone once I was in the office. I wasn’t able to reach her later in the afternoon. I came back and found the door locked. My mother was lying dead in the bedroom. Our valuables are also missing. There was gold jewellery worth Rs 70-80 lakh and cash of around Rs 4 lakh kept inside the almirah; it’s all missing,” said Chetan.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 02:04:58 am
Next Story

New lease of life for daily wager with burn injuries

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close