Woman’s assault by Faridabad cops: Three more arrests, she remains missing

A day after a video from October surfaced on social media showing Faridabad police personnel hitting a woman with a belt, three more people — two head constables and a special police officer — have been arrested. Police said they are trying to track down the woman, identified as a resident of Palwal, adding that she has been missing from her home since October, with a missing person case being registered in the matter.

Advertising

Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police, said, “A case had been registered regarding the viral video on the directions of the Commissioner of Police. Two police personnel had been arrested Monday, the remaining three were arrested today.”

According to police, the five accused have been identified as head constables Baldev and Rohit, and SPOs Krishna, Harpal and Dinesh.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Virk tweeted on Tuesday, “Faridabad police has arrested all five accused who had beaten up a woman. Police will file a chargesheet in record time and make all efforts for a fast-track trial in court so the accused are convicted early.”

Advertising

The 4 minute 24 second video which surfaced Monday shows Baldev, Rohit and Harpal around the woman, while the other two remain off camera.

PRO Singh had Monday said that the police personnel confronted the woman after they found her and a man inside a park. While the latter fled, the personnel caught hold of the woman.

The video begins with Baldev, who is in uniform, asking the woman for her contact number, which she begins giving him. As she is talking, Rohit can be seen walking towards her, holding a belt in his hand. He is, however, stopped by Baldev.

In the seconds that follow, Rohit, unconvinced with the woman’s response, can be seen hitting her with the belt for the first time. A few seconds later, he hits the woman for the second time, demanding that she give them her correct number.

The men can be heard saying: “What were you doing when police caught you?” The woman is then hit for the third time, even as she begs them to listen to her. To which, Rohit can be heard saying: “We are listening, you keep talking.”

The video ends with the accused telling the woman that they are giving her “five minutes to tell the truth”.