Woman working with Delhi govt injured in bag snatching bid

The incident took place on Tuesday and the woman, Varsha, who works as a Child Development officer for the Delhi government, was injured, police said.

A 47-year-old woman fell off a moving autorickshaw and was dragged on the road for a few metres while resisting a snatching attempt by two bike-borne men in South Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. The incident took place on Tuesday and the woman, Varsha, who works as a Child Development officer for the Delhi government, was injured, police said. The woman told police that she was on her way home after leaving from her office in Sunder Nagar around 4 pm.

“The accused came from behind and attempted to snatch her bag while she was seated in the auto. She held onto the bag even after falling from the vehicle and being dragged on the road for a few metres. The accused then left the bag and fled the spot,” said an officer.

The woman, who sustained injuries on her head, was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Police said the woman is stable now and the investigating officer has taken her statement.

Varsha’s husband, R B Sagar, said he works for the Ministry of Defence as a section officer. “On Tuesday, I was home when I received a call about the accident. We went to AIIMS and found that Varsha sustained injuries on her head and was unconscious. There was a blood clot inside her head, which is being treated now. She is feeling better and also spoke to the police. We want police to catch the culprits soon. Such incidents should not happen,” said Sagar.

The auto driver, who takes Varsha to her office every day, rushed her to the hospital and also informed the family.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “We received a call from the spot on the day of the incident. When the IO reached, he found that an auto driver took the injured woman to the hospital. Initially, a road traffic accident case was registered. After we took the auto driver’s statement, a case was registered under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) against unknown persons”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd