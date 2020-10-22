Delhi: Woman with Covid escapes quarantine, husband helps

Later, the husband, who worked in a restaurant in Greater Kailash, also went missing. “A case has been registered . Teams have been formed to trace the couple,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. (Representational Image)

Police are on the lookout for a 20-year-old domestic help who, after testing positive for coronavirus, allegedly evaded quarantine with the help of her husband.

Police said her husband, who is also missing, filed a missing persons complaint a day after she was assigned to home quarantine, allegedly to mislead the police. Police said the woman and her husband went to AIIMS on October 18 as she was unwell.

“She tested positive for Covid. Opting for home quarantine, the couple went home to Zamrudpur village,” a senior police officer said. On October 19, her husband approached police, claiming his wife had gone missing and allegedly hid the fact that she had tested positive. However, it was soon found he was aware of her whereabouts and was trying to mislead police. “Fearing she would be admitted in hospital, she left for her maternal home in UP’s Morena. Her relatives told police she had not reached her maternal house though she had informed them about going there,” an officer said.

Later, the husband, who worked in a restaurant in Greater Kailash, also went missing. “A case has been registered . Teams have been formed to trace the couple,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

