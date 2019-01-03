Woman who was shot inside Delhi farmhouse allegedly by former Bihar MLA dies

The woman architect who was allegedly shot by a former JD(U) MLA during a New Year party, passed away Thursday morning, reported news agency PTI. The woman, identified as Archana Gupta, was shot in the head and was said to be in “critical condition” at a private hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Former Bihar MLA Raju Singh and his driver were arrested on Wednesday. The party was arranged at Singh’s farmhouse in south Delhi. “We have recovered two rifles, a pistol and 800 live cartridges from his farmhouse. He was the one who fired celebratory shots. One of the bullets hit the woman, Archana Gupta, in the head and left her critically injured, ”Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) R P Upadhyay said. Upadhyay said the woman who was injured during the incident succumbed to injuries, reported PTI.

According to the police, Singh was drunk when he allegedly took out the pistol to shoot in the air. “He started firing from his pistol and his driver Hari Singh started firing from his rifle. Around 8-10 rounds were fired by both of them. Gupta was on the dance floor with her friends, and appears to have been hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired by Singh,” a senior police officer said.

Police have so far questioned around 35 people, including the domestic help. The guests are, however, reluctant to testify as Singh is “high profile.” Sources said the DJ who had been hired for the party has recorded his statement. An FIR was registered against Raju Singh on a complaint filed by Archana’s husband, Vikas Gupta.