Woman who ‘stole’ cards, cash from SRCC hostel in Delhi arrested

Three weeks after a series of thefts were reported from the girls’ hospital of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), a 34-year-old woman was arrested on October 2.

During questioning, the woman, who hails from Maharashtra’s Nagpur, told police that she had conducted similar thefts across colleges in Delhi and Mumbai as she “liked doing them”, and had to “support her lifestyle”. Police said these cases are yet to be verified.

“On October 2, she created a ruckus outside a hostel in Mukherjee Nagar after she was denied entry by guards, and a PCR call was made. When police reached there, she was aggressive and seemed a bit unstable. She was referred to the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS). By that time, we realised that she was the woman caught on CCTV in the SRCC college theft case on September 12. Once she was released from IHBAS, we arrested her,” said a senior police officer.

The woman had allegedly stolen debit cards and cash worth Rs 3,000 from some hostel rooms of SRCC.

Police claimed she made transactions worth Rs 50,000 from the stolen debit cards. “We traced the transactions and CCTV footage from those places too was found,” said a police officer.

The case was registered at North Delhi’s Maurice Nagar police station.

The woman said her mother and brother live in Melbourne and that she had worked at call centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

“She was visiting Delhi and staying at a hotel in Paharganj. When she ran out of money, she went to SRCC to conduct thefts,” said police.