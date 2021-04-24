Woman who shared cylinder with 2 others outside Delhi’s GTB hospital dead

Unable to find a bed for his mother at three hospitals, Ram Kumar brought his mother Parvati Devi (75) to Delhi’s GTB Hospital on Friday morning. When The Indian Express met her during the day, she was lying on a stretcher outside the hospital, sharing an oxygen cylinder with two other people she did not know — Om Dutt Sharma (65) and Deepak (40).

With no bed available, the three had found a spot outside and waited for space to open up in the hospital, hooked to the cylinder.

While Om Dutt and Deepak found a bed later in the day, Parvati could be admitted only on Saturday, around 4 pm. An hour later, she was dead.

Her son Ram (45) told The Indian Express on Saturday, “We kept waiting and waiting… for a bed or medical help, but nothing came. I begged doctors to take her in. She died minutes after she was admitted to the ward. Her oxygen levels had dropped and she collapsed.”

The family lives in East Delhi’s Mandawali and had approached Shanti Mukand Hospital, Max Hospital and Dr Hedgewar hospital before landing up at GTB.

At Dr Hedgewar, Parvati tested positive for Covid. Her family said she had a cough and fever for two days and the hunt for hospitals began around 3 am on Friday.

“We were in the sun all day long. Around 4 pm on Saturday, when a doctor called us in and pulled my mother’s stretcher towards the block, I was relieved. But she was panicking. I thought she would survive but she died an hour later. What do we do now?” said Ram.

GTB’s Medical Superintendent Dr R S Rautela and Nodal Officer (Covid) Dr A K Jain did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.