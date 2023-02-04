Woman who posed as IPS officer, drove around in SUV with beacon, held in Gurgaon

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Gurgaon on Thursday night, said police.

Police said the woman was wearing a jacket in the Army’s colours, which had an IPS insignia, and a cap with an IPS badge, and was moving around in an SUV with a beacon on top.

According to police, the incident was reported around 10 pm near Sahara Mall on MG Road. Police said information was received from the security branch that a pilot vehicle has been requested for an SUV to be taken to a resort in Manesar.

According to the police complaint lodged by ESI Umed Singh, in-charge of the pilot vehicle, when police contacted the number provided by the security branch, the accused person told them to come to MG Road.

“At 10.30 pm, when we reached near Sahara Mall on MG Road, an XUV-500, which had a Delhi number and a beacon on top, was found parked. A woman alighted from the car. She was wearing a jacket in the Army’s colours and a blue cap which had an IPS badge. The jacket had two stars and the IPS insignia around the shoulders and it had a name tag. The woman claimed she was an IPS officer and demanded that a pilot vehicle escort her to a resort in Manesar,” read the FIR.

Police said her way of talking and behaviour was found suspicious and a PCR van of Durga Shakti women police officers was called to the spot to question her.

“During questioning, the SUV driver revealed his name, but the woman refused to share her name or address details. When she was asked to produce identity cards or any documents for identification, she kept misleading by saying the documents were in her phone or laptop. When she opened her bag to look for the laptop, three empty cartridges were recovered from her bag. The woman could not produce any licence or permit for the cartridges,” said the police in the FIR.

Advertisement

Police said the woman could not give a clear answer regarding her rank or her current posting.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Probe found that she was impersonating an IPS officer. Initially, she misled police and did not reveal her name. During further questioning, it has been found that she is originally from Meerut and is staying in Delhi. She is a graduate of a Delhi University college. We are checking if she has a criminal record. Three cartridges were found from her bag. She has been taken on police remand for three days. Further probe is on.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Sector 29 police station, said police.