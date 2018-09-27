Delhi: Woman who gave birth in front of hospital wants an Aadhaar for her daughter

Following the February incident, a doctor and a nurse had been suspended by the hospital. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Following the February incident, a doctor and a nurse had been suspended by the hospital. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Months after Munni was forced to give birth outside Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital because she couldn’t produce an Aadhaar card, she and her husband have decided to apply for one for their child as well.

Munni had applied for an Aadhaar card and received a number, but not the actual card. In the absence of a hard copy, she was forced to give birth to her daughter in the parking lot near the hospital on February 9.

Still shaken, the family said they find little reassurance in the words of authorities — including that of the Supreme Court, which passed a judgment in the Aadhaar case Wednesday. “Even when the incident happened, Aadhaar was not mandatory for admission to a hospital emergency. But it was misused to deny treatment. What senior officials say makes little difference to the lives of poor people like us,” said her husband Babloo.

A week after his daughter’s birth, he said they went to their village in UP and collected his wife’s card. “I am now planning to apply for my daughter next month. I want her to have the card… so that she does not face problems in future,” he said.

Following the February incident, a doctor and a nurse had been suspended by the hospital.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App