Woman who accused LJP’s Prince Raj of sexual abuse moves anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court

Four months after Prince Raj, Lok Janshakti Party MP from Samastipur, filed an FIR against two persons for allegedly threatening to implicate him in a false rape case and demanding Rs 1 crore, the woman and her friend have filed an anticipatory bail application before Delhi’s Patiala House Court. The woman last week filed a sexual abuse complaint against Raj, but no FIR has not been filed so far.

Prince Raj is among the five LJP MPs who have recently rebelled against Chirag Paswan, his cousin. “It has come to my knowledge that a woman has levelled some allegations against me. We had filed a complaint on February 10 itself and submitted all the evidence before the police,” Raj had told The Indian Express last week.

The MP had also tweeted out his statement on June 17, saying “I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurise me professionally, and personally by threatening my reputation.

Such attempts have also been made previously by the same woman along with her fiancé. I am extremely saddened by these repeated and malevolent attempts to misuse the well-intended laws for the protection of women of our country. I have full faith in the judicial system of our country and if required, will take additional legal recourse as and when advised.”

An FIR was registered at the Parliament Street police station on February 10 this year under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion). The case was later transferred to the special staff of New Delhi district, though no arrest has been made so far.

A senior police officer, quoting the FIR, said Raj has also alleged that the woman and her fiancee threatened to leak an objectionable video of him.

“In his complaint, Prince Raj told the police that he met the woman, who claimed to be a political worker, last year. They exchanged numbers, started talking and became friends. According to him, on June 18 (2020), she invited him to her house, and they eventually had a physical relationship. He visited her house on several occasions,” said the police officer.

In his complaint, Raj further claimed that a few months later, he discovered the woman was in a live-in relationship with a man, and confronted her. “He claimed that since August, he started avoiding her and stopped taking her calls. He alleged that one day, her friend called him from her number and threatened to leak an objectionable video of him and the woman. He alleged they demanded Rs 1 crore from him for not releasing the video,” the officer said.

According to the police, Raj claimed in his complaint that he paid Rs 2 lakh, but they put pressure on him to pay Rs 1 crore. “On February 9 (2021), he approached Delhi Police and submitted his complaint along with his conversations with the woman. He also shared her four phone numbers, saying he was unable to take more pressure,” the officer said.

Last week, the woman submitted a three-page complaint at the Connaught Place police station. “In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Prince Raj offered her drinks laced with sedatives and she fell unconscious. She claimed she was sexually abused and he promised to marry her,” said the senior police officer.

Police officers said they would conduct an inquiry and take legal opinion before proceeding.