Woman wanted in Gurgaon-Manesar land scam arrested

Delhi Police arrested a woman who is allegedly involved in more than 23 cheating cases, including the Gurgaon-Manesar land scam of Rs 1,500 crore, said officials Sunday. The woman, Sona Bansal, and her husband, Atul Bansal, had been on the run since 2018. Police said several state agencies, the Enforcement Directorate and CBI have booked them in various cases.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said, “Our teams worked meticulously to arrest the most wanted ‘fugitive’ couple. The Bansals were changing their locations in India and abroad. We had received information that the couple was staying in Mumbai and sent a team there.” Sonal was arrested from a high-end society. Her husband wasn’t found there.

During questioning, Sonal claimed her husband died recently but police said she couldn’t produce any documents to prove the same.

“They are allegedly wanted in several high-profile cases including the Gurgaon-Manesar scam. They were directors of a firm, Aditya Build Well Infrastructure Limited. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated a money laundering investigation, and this was later taken up by the CBI. The list of accused persons also included names of public servants,” said Singh.

The Bansals had allegedly grabbed land from farmers and land holders at nominal rates by lying to them about fake land acquisition news. They later allegedly sold the same land to private persons/developers and earned a major profit. More than 400 acres of land was taken from farmers and landowners. “The land was valued at around Rs 1,600 crore but the same was bought by the alleged builders for around Rs 100 crore,” said police.

Police said the Bansals also allegedly cheated multiple buyers in Delhi-NCR with their fake housing projects.