Woman Uber driver attacked in Delhi: 1 held

Days after an Uber driver was allegedly attacked with stone near the Kashmere Gate area, Delhi Police said they have arrested the accused.

The accused, Amit alias Sunny (24), allegedly broke the window of the woman’s cab and threatened her, said police. He allegedly tried to snatch her phone, they said, adding that when she screamed for help, a truck driver came to help her and the accused fled. The incident happened around 2 am and the woman, Priyanka Devi, sustained injuries.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We registered a case suo motu as the woman didn’t give a complaint. A case was registered under sections of attempt to robbery. We have arrested Amit.”

An Uber spokesperson said: “What this driver went through is horrifying. We are in touch with her… Her injury-related medical expenses will be covered under Uber’s on-trip insurance through a third-party insurance partner. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities in the investigation.”