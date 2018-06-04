Faridabad: Woman, two others arrested for murdering her husband and father-in-law

Pooja has alleged that, angry about the affair, her husband would also not let her “buy nice clothes”, leave the house, or go to her native village. (Representational Image) Pooja has alleged that, angry about the affair, her husband would also not let her “buy nice clothes”, leave the house, or go to her native village. (Representational Image)

Faridabad police have arrested three people – a woman, her brother, and a man she was in love with – for murdering her husband and father in law, who she felt were the only obstacles standing in the way of her relationship with the other accused.

The woman, Pooja, had eloped with the victim, Vinod, and married him ten years ago, when she was fourteen years old, said police, adding that the couple also has two children. According to police, the crime had been executed on May 30, when the trio strangled the two men to death. A case had been registered regarding the matter at the Sarai police station, and Pooja had confessed to the crime during questioning.

“She revealed that she had been in love with Ajay, her husband’s cousin, for four years, and the two wanted to get married. However, Vinod would fight with her regarding the relationship on a daily basis, and their families, who found out about the relationship in March, were also opposed to the match.” Said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

Pooja has alleged that, angry about the affair, her husband would also not let her “buy nice clothes”, leave the house, or go to her native village. She has claimed that, on the night of May 27, the fight became violent when Vinod overheard her conversation with Ajay, following which his father and he beat her up. In the wake of the incident, Pooja and Ajay hatched a plan to kill Vinod and his father, Siyaram, also roping in her brother, Khempal, to help in the crime.

“During questioning, they have revealed that they first hit Siyaram on the head with a pan, and then strangled him with a muffler…Similarly, while Vinod was asleep, they beat him up with rocks, and then strangled him to death with a wire.” said the PRO.

While Pooja and Khempal had been arrested for the murders on May 31, and remanded to four days in police custody, Ajay, who hails from Bareilly, was arrested on Sunday. All three were produced in court on Monday morning and sent to prison.

“Pooja and Khempal have claimed that Ajay was the mastermind behind the crime. He had reassured Pooja that if they killed Vinod and his father, their families would get them married and they could stay together.” Said Singh.

“Khempal assisted them in the crime because he held a grudge against Vinod for instigating his sister to elope with him, and not letting her return to her native village after he discovered her relationship with Ajay.” He said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App