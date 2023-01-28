scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Woman, two children found dead near Delhi railway tracks

The identification process of the deceased is under way; forensic teams of Rohini called to the spot.

"We will ascertain the motive behind the incident only after identification," an officer said.

Three unidentified bodies of a woman and two children were found near the railway tracks in Outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday, officers said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the woman was in her 20s and the two children were supposed to be aged around 4 and 5 years old. The bodies were found beside the railway tracks at Narela around 9 am, the officer said.

The identification process of the deceased is under way and the forensic teams of Rohini have been called to the spot for examination, sources said.

“Prima facie the deceased seem to be a mother and her children…we will ascertain the motive behind the incident only after identification,” an officer said.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:38 IST
Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

