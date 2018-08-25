Woman tries to smuggle gold using trolley

The gold was concealed underneath a blue tape pasted on the trolley’s locking handle. (Representational) The gold was concealed underneath a blue tape pasted on the trolley’s locking handle. (Representational)

A Turkmenistani woman was arrested by customs officials at the IGI airport on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle gold, worth nearly Rs 27 lakh, into the country.

“Her personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of three gold chains, collectively weighing 1 kg (market value Rs 27.09 lakh),” an official in the customs department said. The gold was concealed underneath a blue tape pasted on the trolley’s locking handle, which she was using to carry baggage, he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App