Woman tries to smuggle gold using trolley

Friday, August 24, 2018
The gold was concealed underneath a blue tape pasted on the trolley’s locking handle, which she was using to carry baggage, he said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 3:55:27 am
A Turkmenistani woman was arrested by customs officials at the IGI airport on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle gold, worth nearly Rs 27 lakh, into the country.

“Her personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of three gold chains, collectively weighing 1 kg (market value Rs 27.09 lakh),” an official in the customs department said. The gold was concealed underneath a blue tape pasted on the trolley’s locking handle, which she was using to carry baggage, he said.

