Woman tracks down snatcher using FitBit, confronts him & recovers phone

A woman retrieved her phone after allegedly tracking a motorcyclist, who had snatched the device, using her fitness smartwatch in Gurgaon, said police Tuesday. Police said the accused, who managed to escape, is yet to be identified.

According to police, the incident took place on August 28, but an FIR was registered on Monday after a probe. In the FIR, the woman, who has a private job, said that around 6.30 pm on August 28, she had gone to the market in Sector 23 to purchase groceries.

“While I was making a transaction with a mobile payment service on my phone, a man on a motorcycle standing beside me snatched my phone and fled. I tried to look for him. Since my phone is connected to my FitBit, I could find his location. I saw him sitting on a motorcycle with my phone in his hand. As I confronted him, he dropped my phone and escaped,” the FIR quotes her as saying.

She added that the accused had made a few transactions to some company from her phone.

A police officer said, “The probe found that the accused made transactions of Rs 50,865 from her phone. The woman stated that after her phone was snatched, she tracked him through the smartwatch as her device was connected to it. She said the accused was lurking in the same area and the entire incident took place between 6.30 pm and 9.15 pm. We are verifying the contents of the complaint and conducting a probe.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 379 (theft), 379 A (snatching) and 420 (cheating) at Palam Vihar police station.