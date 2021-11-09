Woman tied up, attacked with acid-like substance

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly tied up and attacked with an acid-like substance by a man in Bawana. Police said the woman had rejected the man’s marriage proposal on several occasions. The accused, Montu (23), told police he was “enraged” and decided to harm the woman and her husband.

On November 3, police received a call from locals saying that a man had thrown acid on a woman and fled. Police found the woman, tied up inside a house, with severe burn injuries.

Police said the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and a case was registered. Police said she is critical with third-degree burns on her face and neck.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Thakur said, “The victim told us Montu tied her hands and threw acid on her face before fleeing. We sent teams to arrest the accused immediately. Using technical surveillance, we found he was hiding in Bihar. Our team apprehended him from his village and brought him to Delhi.”

Montu was arrested from Buxar on November 6 after several raids. On November 7, he fired at the police team in custody and sustained a bullet injury on the leg in retaliatory firing. “The woman told us Montu had been following and harassing her for months. He asked her to marry him, and she had turned him down several times,” said police.