Ghaziabad: Woman, three-year-old daughter killed after Army truck rams bike

A 25-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter died after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was knocked down by an Army truck in Ghaziabad Saturday morning.

Police identified the victims as Tabassum and her daughter Sumaiya, and said that their relative Noor Mohammad, who was driving the bike, sustained serious injuries.

“We received information about an accident near a flyover close to Meerut Tiraha. As per the complaint, the Army truck hit the vehicle from behind. The driver of the truck, Sukhvir Singh, has been arrested. The truck involved in the accident has been seized,” said Shloka Kumar, SP City.

According to police, the Army truck belonged to the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Armed Forces.

The victims hailed from Meerut and were travelling towards Shahdara to visit a relative who had undergone an operation recently. They were planning to take Sumaiya’s twin sister as well but dropped the plan as there was no space on the bike.

“Two of our relatives have died while another came out alive after an operation. They only wished to visit the patient, but instead they died on the way,” said Karimuddin, a relative.

The last rites of the victims were carried out in their native place in Meerut’s Humayun Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Army said it is awaiting communication from the Ghaziabad Police.

“A court of enquiry will be set up once we receive information from the Ghaziabad Police. A decision, thereafter, will be taken on whether the case should proceed in the Military Court or the Civil Court. Action will be taken

accordingly,” said an Army official.