Woman threatens man of false rape case, extorts Rs 90 lakh; held

The police laid a trap. They asked the victim to fix a meeting with Das, a police spokesperson said.

On Sunday, a 24-year-old woman entered a cafe in Gururam’s Sector 47, hoping to walk out with Rs 50,000 — unaware that plainclothes policemen were watching her from a table nearby.

The team of officers from Sadar police station caught her red-handed as she was being handed the money, in marked currency notes, and put an end to a man’s alleged three-year extortion ordeal.

The accused, identified as Suryadita Das, who hails from West Bengal and currently resides in Sushant Lok, was arrested after a corporate employee alleged that she had blackmailed him into paying approximately Rs 90 lakh having threatened him of framing him in a false rape case.