Woman, teenage son stabbed to death at Delhi home; Rs 10 lakh, valuables missing

Local police teams, along with the SHO, ACP and other senior officers, immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene. (File Photo)

A 40-year-old woman and her teenage son were found stabbed to death inside their house in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area early on Thursday, police said, adding that about Rs 10 lakh worth of cash and jewellery is missing from the house.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a murder incident at a residence in Gali No. 10, Govindpuri, Kalkaji, was received at Govindpuri police station around 1.11 am on May 21.

Local police teams, along with the SHO, ACP and other senior officers, immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene.

The deceased were identified as Sharda Sahu, 38, and her son Khushal, a Class 7 student aged 14.