Woman, teenage son stabbed to death at Delhi home; Rs 10 lakh, valuables missing

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A 40-year-old woman and her teenage son were found stabbed to death inside their house in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area early on Thursday, police said, adding that about Rs 10 lakh worth of cash and jewellery is missing from the house.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a murder incident at a residence in Gali No. 10, Govindpuri, Kalkaji, was received at Govindpuri police station around 1.11 am on May 21.
Local police teams, along with the SHO, ACP and other senior officers, immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene.
The deceased were identified as Sharda Sahu, 38, and her son Khushal, a Class 7 student aged 14.
Police said her husband, Vishnu Sahu, works as a fruit and vegetable vendor in weekly markets. He returned home around 12.30 am and found the front door latched from outside. On entering the house, he discovered the bodies of his wife and son with multiple stab wounds.
During inspection of the house, police found that cash and jewellery were missing from the almirahs. Preliminary estimates suggest that around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh in cash and valuables may have been looted from the residence.
The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Police said a case under Sections 103 and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused persons.
CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined and several possible angles, including robbery and personal enmity, are being probed, police said.
Heavy police deployment remained in the area through the day as the investigation continued. No arrests have been made so far.
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