Woman teams up with sister, murders partner to ‘protect’ daughter: police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A woman arrested for teaming up with her sister to allegedly murder her live-in partner in Ghaziabad has told the police that she plotted the crime to protect her 13-year-old daughter. Kiran (32) and her sister Kashish (21) have been arrested after they allegedly murdered Zakir and tried to pass off his death as suicide, police said.
According to the police, the murder case was cracked within 12 hours of Zakir’s brother, Sameer Khan, filing a complaint yesterday. A police statement said multiple teams scanned CCTV footage and gathered manual inputs to find a breakthrough.
According to the police statement, Kiran and Kashish have confessed to the crime and narrated the sequence of events during questioning. Kiran said she had known Zakir for about four years and moved in with him at his Ghaziabad home about eight months back. Kiran brought along her 13-year-old daughter and two sons from a previous marriage.
“About 2 months back, I suspected that Zakir had wrong intentions regarding my daughter. I decided to eliminate him because I sensed he might abuse my daughter. About 20 days ago, I called my sister, Kashish, to my place and told her everything. We then planned to kill Zakir and escape,” Kiran has told police, according to the statement.
Kiran said that on June 23, she called a cab using Zakir’s phone and asked the three children to get into the car. Once they left, the sisters hit Zakir on the head, and he became unconscious. Kiran and Kashish then allegedly choked Zakir to death with a gamcha (cotton towel) and hung the body from the ceiling fan, the police statement quotes her as saying. The sisters hit the stick on the terrace.
“We then started screaming and alerted neighbours. I also called Zakir’s brother, Sameer, and told him that he died by suicide. We took him to a hospital and told his family members there that he died by suicide,” Kiran has told cops. Police have recovered the stick and gamcha used in the crime and further investigation is on.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram