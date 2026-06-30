Woman teams up with sister, murders partner to ‘protect’ daughter: police

A woman arrested for teaming up with her sister to allegedly murder her live-in partner in Ghaziabad has told the police that she plotted the crime to protect her 13-year-old daughter. Kiran (32) and her sister Kashish (21) have been arrested after they allegedly murdered Zakir and tried to pass off his death as suicide, police said.

According to the police, the murder case was cracked within 12 hours of Zakir’s brother, Sameer Khan, filing a complaint yesterday. A police statement said multiple teams scanned CCTV footage and gathered manual inputs to find a breakthrough.

According to the police statement, Kiran and Kashish have confessed to the crime and narrated the sequence of events during questioning. Kiran said she had known Zakir for about four years and moved in with him at his Ghaziabad home about eight months back. Kiran brought along her 13-year-old daughter and two sons from a previous marriage.