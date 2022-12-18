scorecardresearch
27-year-old woman dies by suicide in Gurgaon

According to police, the woman had moved to the society in Gurgaon 15-20 days ago and had been staying with her partner, who works in an allied industry.

Police said the post-mortem was yet to be conducted and the body has been kept at the mortuary.
A 27-year-old woman, who worked at a courier company, allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in a society in Gurgaon, said police on Saturday. Police said they have recovered a purported suicide note.

A police officer said, “After the woman did not report for work and her phone was found switched off, her colleagues contacted her family. The family members arrived to check on her and found the door of the house locked from inside. They broke open the door and found her hanging.”

Police said they received information of the incident in the afternoon. “At the time of the incident, the woman’s partner was not at the house. A suicide note has been recovered. In the note, the woman has mentioned that she could not bear infidelity. The woman’s family has filed a complaint against her partner. A probe has been initiated and a case will be registered,” said the police officer.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:56:47 am
